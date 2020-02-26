Leimert Park

Tattoo Artist Accused of Sexual Assault, Additional Victims Sought

By City News Service

Authorities Wednesday are seeking additional victims of a tattoo artist who allegedly sexually assaulted women at a tattoo shop in Leimert Park.

David Velazquez was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers on Feb. 14, according to the LAPD.

Velazquez allegedly sexually assaulted women at a tattoo shop in the 4300 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, near West 43rd Street, while they were disrobed, police reported.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims who have not filed police reports, and they encouraged anyone with information about the suspect to contact Southwest Area Detective Javier Orijel at 323-290-2976.

Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

