Tax Preparation Service From Your Car

People can drop off their documents and pick them up on the tax form when it's ready.

By Telemundo 52

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Free Preparation Program (FTPLA) is offering an option with social distancing for this process that must be completed by July 15.

The process takes place at the headquarters of the Koreatown Community and Youth Center (KYCC), located at 3727 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, 90020 (between Sixth Street and Harvard).

To participate in this free process, participants, with prior registration, will enter a queue and then go, in their car, to an assigned parking space. There they will deliver the necessary paperwork to an IRS-certified tax preparation volunteer (wearing a mask) from a socially safe distance.

Participants will receive a call indicating a collection time in a period of 1 to 2 days.

For questions about this delivery process and how to make an appointment, call the VITA Hotline at (323) 909-1975. Leave a voicemail and someone will call you back as soon as possible.

taxes
