Slain deputy's former teachers remember Ryan Clinkunbroomer's kindness, ambition

While investigators continue looking into the deadly shooting of sheriff’s deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, loved ones of the slain law enforcement officer are remembering him for his tenacity and authenticity.

“When we talk about the kind of law enforcement officers we want in our country, Ryan was that guy,” said Alison Hunsaker, who was Clinkunbroomer’s high school English teacher.

Clinkunbroomer, who was a third-generation sheriff’s deputy after his father and grandfather, was an eight-year member of the force who served as a field training officer. Prior to beginning his career, he graduated from West Ranch High School.

“And he was just a really good student,” Hunsaker said. “He was a smart guy. Really very clever, an excellent student, very focused on his studies. And of course, he was doing all of these extracurricular studies in addition to school.”

Among those extracurriculars are cross-country and the morning announcements.

Colleagues, community members and those whose lives came across Ryan Clinkunbroomer are remembering the slain sheriff’s deputy. Macy Jenkins reports for the NBC4 News on Sept. 18, 2023.

“They do a live broadcast every single day and he was the producer by his senior year,” said Jennifer Overdevest, who taught the sheriff’s deputy’s media class. “He worked his way up to being a producer in the program.”

After graduating high school in 2010, Clinkunbroomer joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD). He was killed Saturday evening after he was shot in his patrol car while at a red light.

LASD sheriff Robert Luna announced 29-year-old Kevin Gatiano Salazar was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting. The suspect’s family said he has schizophrenia and was not in his right mind when he allegedly killed the deputy.

“When I heard his name and I heard it happened, it’s just senseless and it’s not fair,” Overdevest said. “And it just makes me sad.”

Mourners gathered in a vigil Sunday evening to remember the slain deputy’s life. Glowing candles illuminated the somber event, which was full of prayers and speeches about Clinkunbroomer.

“I so want his mom to know about all the people that he touched,” Hunsaker said. “His life is still resonating with them; Just about the kindness, the friendship and the comradery that he shared with so many people.”