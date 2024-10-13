Teen arrested in connection with dad's death in the San Gabriel Mountains

A teenager was arrested in connection with the death of his father in the San Gabriel Mountains over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday for an assault with a deadly weapon call on Mount Baldy Road near Stoddard Canyon Falls. There, a man was found with serious injuries to his upper body. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said they saw a man driving away from the area. That individual got into a solo car crash just miles away from the scene and was detained for questioning. It is unclear if this person was the son who was later arrested in connection with the death.

LASD said that “based on the evidence,” the 19-year-old son of the victim was arrested and booked into the San Dimas station. His name, nor the name of the victim, was not disclosed.

Law enforcement did not specify what weapon was used in the homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.