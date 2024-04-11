Teen arrested in shooting death of another teen in San Bernardino

A teenager was arrested Wednesday for allegedly opening fire at other teens, killing one of them and injuring the other.

Investigators with the San Bernardino Police Department took the 16-year-old gunman into custody at his constitution school.

“Two lives were lost,” Lt. Jennifer Kohrell with the police department said. “That’s really the tragedy in this case that we have a 14-year-old who’s now dead, and we have a 16-year-old who is now in custody, facing the charges of murder.”

The 14-year-old victim and another teen were shot near Acacia Avenue and 13th Street on March 27 during San Bernardino High School’s two-week spring break.

The Rodriguez family said while they were still struggling with grief, they were relieved that an arrest was made.

“It hits us every day, every second,” Brandon Weaver, the father of the deceased, said.”Not having him there is really difficult.”

The Gutierrez family is asking authorities to keep investigating and urging the district attorney to charge the 16-year-old gunman as an adult.

“I don't want any father or mother to go through this, or any family,” Denise Gutierrez, the mother of the slain teen said. “If you murdered somebody and then try to murder somebody else, I don't think that you're meant to go back into society.”