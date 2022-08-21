Teen Dead After Being Struck By Two Vehicles Outside of South LA Party

A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by two vehicles Sunday morning in South LA on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people, authorities said.

The death occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the area of Avalon Blvd. and 62nd St., according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the LA Police Department's Media Relations Division.

A suspect driving nearby spotted an unattended parked vehicle with the engine running outside a residence, Eisenman said. The suspect exited his vehicle and got into the unattended vehicle, driving away with it followed by

another suspect in the vehicle he had left.

Both vehicles drove a short distance before turning around and heading back to the party, Eisenman said, adding that one of the suspects intentionally struck a 17-year-old boy who was standing in the street.

"Suspect Two also intentionally ran over the victim, after he was lying on the ground,'' she said.

Both vehicles fled the location and the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

The station also reported that relatives identified the victim as Matthew Lobos, a senior at Santee High School.

Anyone with information regarding the death was urged to call the LAPD's Newton station at 323-846-6547 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.