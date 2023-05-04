A family is devastated after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in San Bernardino County that also left her 18-year-old boyfriend wounded by gunfire.

Investigators are still trying to identify the shooter, and also a motive for the deadly shooting.

The shooting happened right in front of the family home of Izabella Perez. A neighbor told NBCLA she heard at least six or seven gunshots and it didn’t sound like a handgun; it sounder much bigger.

"She was a great daughter," said the victim's father Luis Perez. "She was looking forward to prom. "Her big concern was the dress -- the color of the dress.

"She was very loved by her family, by all of her friends."

Perez said Izabella graduated early from Yucaipa High School and was looking forward to walking at her graduation ceremony next month. At only 17 years old, Perez said his daughter was mature beyond her years, and was excited to attend Crafton Hills College, possibly pursuing a career as a veterinarian.

"Loved animals to almost a different level. I've never seen anybody love them before," Perez said. "She got a job on her own. She was working. She had a boyfriend. Their whole life revolved around them.

"All they wanted to do was be around each other. Their life pretty much revolved around each other."

Izabella posted a photo on social media showing a promise ring her boyfriend had recently given her.

But last Saturday night at around 11:30, San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators say Izabella was with her boyfriend sitting in his car right outside her family home on Princeton Drive when the unthinkable happened.

"An unknown suspect approached the vehicle with a firearm and began shooting. Both victims were struck and taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries," said Gloria Huerta of the sheriff's department.

Perez said Izabella's boyfriend was hit in the ribs. He was just released from the hospital.

But Izabella struck in the head and on Wednesday she was taken off life support, leaving her family in tremendous grief and baffled at why they were targeted.

"At the age of 17. And her boyfriend 18. Where all they do is work and spend time with each other. What would warrant that kind of response? If it was random, not random, it makes no sense. The more I think about it sense it does not make," Perez said.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said he gave investigators surveillance video from his security system in hopes of catching the killer.

"Investigators are looking for a dark colored four door vehicle that may have been involved," Huerta said.

As detectives try to identify the shooter, grief counselors are available to students and staff at Yucaipa High School.

The school district released a statement calling Izabella's death a tragic loss for the community.

"To go after two people who are literally starting their lives together. Search deep within your soul. Know that you took an innocent life with everything ahead of her," Perez said. "Just know that you did that:you took something that could never be given back."