Teen girl struck and killed by vehicle in Newport Beach

A 14-year-old girl was killed Saturday night after she was hit by a vehicle in Newport Beach.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Balboa and Palm Streets sometime in the evening. According to law enforcement, the driver who struck the girl stopped and cooperated.

Balboa Street was shut down from Washington Street to Bay Avenue for the investigation. Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear.

The identity of the deceased was not made available.