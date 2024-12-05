Inland Empire

Teen hospitalized after house fire in Jurupa Valley

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A 14-year-old has been hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in Jurupa Valley early Thursday. 

Firefighters with the Riverside County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 3000 block of PAcific Avenue at around 2 a.m.

The single-story home was engulfed in flames. A teenager who was trapped inside the home was rescued and taken to the hospital. 

The condition of the teenager was not immediately known.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

