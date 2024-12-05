Teen hospitalized after house fire in Jurupa Valley

A 14-year-old has been hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in Jurupa Valley early Thursday.

Firefighters with the Riverside County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 3000 block of PAcific Avenue at around 2 a.m.

The single-story home was engulfed in flames. A teenager who was trapped inside the home was rescued and taken to the hospital.

The condition of the teenager was not immediately known.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.