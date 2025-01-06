Teen shot, killed near elementary school in Boyle Heights

Police on Sunday were looking for the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in front of Sunrise Elementary School in Boyle Heights.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 3:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Euclid Avenue and Seventh Street.

The family of the teen killed confirmed to NBC4 the teen’s age.

Details about what led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This evening, homicide detectives were canvassing the area where the shooting took place.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the alleged shooter was last seen in a black or blue Honda Accord going eastbound on 7th Street.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Unit.