‘He Was My Love': Mom Mourns Son Stabbed Dead While Waiting to Be Picked Up After School

An East Los Angeles family is grieving and pleading for the police and the public’s help after a 17-year-old was stabbed to death while waiting for his mom to pick him up after school.

His family said Xavier Chavarin was a straight-A student at Woodrow Wilson High School and was set to graduate in just a few months. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, someone stabbed him dead right before 4 p.m. Friday on the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard in El Sereno.

“It breaks my heart, the fact that they just took him away from me,” mother Laura Frias told NBC4.

Xavier was waiting for her to pick him up outside a King Torta restaurant when police said someone walked up to the teen while he wasn't looking and stabbed him in the back. His family said he tried to get help but collapsed inside the restaurant and died at the scene.

Xavier’s family said the attack on the "humble," "kind" and "playful" victim was random.

Speaking at a makeshift memorial for the teen, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he was “shocked” at the attack. He added that more than 10 counselors are now at Woodrow Wilson High School comforting students and staff.

Police have not provided a detailed description of the suspect, but Xavier’s family said several cameras captured the stabbing, which they hope will help investigators find the boy’s killer.

Xavier’s mom, meanwhile, is trying to figure out how to move forward without her only son.

“I don’t know what to say. [I am] just so heartbroken. He was my love, my everything,” Frias said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the LAPD.