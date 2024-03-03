Teen stabbed to death at Riverside house party: Police

An investigation is underway after two teens were stabbed – one fatally – at a house party in Riverside.

The Riverside Police Department said it received a call of a noise complaint around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and responded to a home on the 3400 block of Gay Way. After the party was shut down, officers were notified of two teenagers who had been stabbed.

One of the teens died at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Riverside police, another teenager was treated by paramedics at a home in the same neighborhood. Authorities did not disclose what injuries that teenager had, but they believe he may have been involved in the stabbing.

That teenager was detained for questioning, the Riverside Police Department said.

The name of the teen who was killed has not been released. Details on what led up to the stabbing were not immediately clear.