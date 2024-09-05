Shootings

Temple City High School on lockdown after report of gunman

Deputies received a call about a person with a weapon.

By Helen Jeong

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUV is pictured.
NBCLA

Authorities rushed to Temple city High School in Temple Thursday after receiving a call about an armed person, officials confirmed Thursday.

Deputies had initially received a call about a person walking into the school’s gym with a weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The call became disconnected before more information was shared.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Deputies cleared the school in the 9500 block of Lemon Avenue while investigators looked into the validity of the call.

The Temple City Unified School District also confirmed the lockdown as school officials follow guidance from the Sheriff's Department.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

gun violence 2 hours ago

Georgia shooting suspect showed an interest in Parkland mass shooting, officials said

Downey May 1

1 student stabbed, 1 in custody at Warren High School in Downey

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

Shootings
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us