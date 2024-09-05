Temple City High School on lockdown after report of gunman

Authorities rushed to Temple city High School in Temple Thursday after receiving a call about an armed person, officials confirmed Thursday.

Deputies had initially received a call about a person walking into the school’s gym with a weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The call became disconnected before more information was shared.

Deputies cleared the school in the 9500 block of Lemon Avenue while investigators looked into the validity of the call.

The Temple City Unified School District also confirmed the lockdown as school officials follow guidance from the Sheriff's Department.

This is a developing story.