VAN NUYS

Ten Injured, Including a Man Crossing the Street, in Van Nuys Crash

Firefighters rescued some of the victims who were trapped inside mangled wreckage.

Ten people were injured Monday in a four-vehicle crash Monday night at a Van Nuys intersection. 

Eight people were hospitalized after the crash in the 7400 block of Van Nuys Boulevard. Two people declined to be treated at the hospital. 

The victims, several of whom were in critical condition, included a man who was struck by a vehicle as he crossed the street. 

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free trapped victims from mangled wreckage. 

Two vehicles collided at the intersection before striking parked cars. Details about what led to the crashes were not immediately available.

