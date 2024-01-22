Tentative agreement ends faculty strike against CSU after one day

A tentative agreement was reached Monday night by the California State University and California Faculty Association, ending their planned five-day systemwide strike after one day, both sides announced.

The agreement includes a 5% general salary Increase for all faculty retroactive to July 1, 2023, a 5% general salary Increase for all faculty on July 1, 2024, (contingent on the state not reducing base funding to the CSU), raising the salary floor for the lowest-paid faculty in salary ranges A and B and a 2.65% salary step increase for the 2024-25 academic year, according to association President Charles Toombs.

The agreement also Increases paid parental leave from six to 10 weeks; provides a union representative for dealings between faculty and police; improves access to gender-inclusive restrooms and lactation spaces, and a pathway to monitor issues of access; and provides support for lecturer engagement in service work, Toombs said.

The agreement also extends the contract that has been in effect since 2022 one year to June 30, 2025.

“The collective action of so many lecturers, professors, counselors, librarians, and coaches over these last eight months forced CSU management to take our demands seriously,” Toombs said in a statement. “This tentative agreement makes major gains for all faculty at the CSU.”

CSU Chancellor Mildred García said she was “extremely pleased and deeply appreciative that we have reached common ground with CFA that will end the strike immediately.”

“The agreement enables the CSU to fairly compensate its valued, world- class faculty while protecting the university system's long-term financial sustainability,” Garcia said in a statement.

“With the agreement in place, I look forward to advancing our student-centered work -- together -- as the nation's greatest driver of social mobility and the pipeline fueling California's diverse and educated workforce.”

Faculty is expected to return to work Tuesday, Toombs said. A spokeswoman for the system advised students to look for messages from their instructors regarding adjustments to their classes.

The tentative agreement will require ratification by the union and California State University Board of Trustees.