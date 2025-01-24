Tesla Cybertruck vandalized in Redwood City; owner claims Elon Musk was target

A Tesla Cybertruck owner is speaking out after their vehicle was vandalized overnight in Redwood City.

Tesla cameras captured a man in a hoodie walking on a crosswalk in downtown before glancing at a white Tesla. Then the man takes out a spray can and writes the word "Nazi" on the Cybertruck in front of the white vehicle.

"I was shocked," vandalism victim Amanda Lopez-Lara said. "I immediately, for the first time in downtown Redwood City, I felt scared."

A Tesla Cybertruck owner is speaking out after their vehicle was vandalized overnight in Redwood City. Audrey Asistio reports.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Lopez-Lara was out for dinner when the vandalism happened. She reported the incident to Redwood City police.

She added that it was also clear that she wasn't the target. She said she thinks the target was Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"With all the social media and the news circulating, accusing him of it being related to Hitler and all that, I don't think it's a coincidence," she said.

On Monday, Musk was seen on stage at Capital One Area in Washington D.C. making a hand gesture, which many said was reminiscent of a Nazi salute.

Musk has since been accused of knowingly performing the salute, though others, including the Anti-Defamation League, have defended him, saying it was just an "awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm."

Musk has since joked and tried to make light of the situation after the move sparked a social media firestorm.

"For us, it was a decision on a car," Lopez-Lara said. "It had nothing to do with any political ideology behind it or anyone associated with it."

Lopez-Lara wishes she and her Cybertruck were simply left alone.

"It was just really disappointing and disheartening," she said. "I went to Berkeley myself, and I fully understand standing up for what's right. That isn't working towards that purpose."