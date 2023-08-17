Texas sends eighth bus with migrants to Los Angeles

A bus with at least 40 migrants arrived at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles from Texas on Thursday morning, said the LA Welcomes Collective organization.

According to the organization, a total of 14 families from Brownsville, Texas arrived a little after 11:10 a.m. PT. This bus included two minors between 9 months and 17 years old.

The LA Welcomes Collective organization said most migrants are from Venezuela. Other migrants are from Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. Most had family members, loved ones or sponsors in California.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This latest arrival marks the eighth busload of asylum seekers sent from Texas to Los Angeles. The first bus arrived on June 14, and according to LA Welcomes Collective, a total of 323 asylum seekers have now arrived in Southern California.

The migrants were then taken to a reception site in Chinatown where they were offered humanitarian support services, medical check-ups and legal help.

Another bus of migrants arrived at Union Station in Los Angeles. This is the fourth bus of migrants since June 12. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News on July 18, 2023.

"We have joined efforts and resources in Los Angeles to receive and treat asylum seekers with dignity and respect. We hope that everyone arrives safely and that these means of transportation do not compromise the health of anyone, especially children," said Angélica Salas, executive director of the organization CHIRLA.

The LA Welcomes Collective is a network of immigrant rights, legal service providers, faith-based organizations working in partnership with the City of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County.