Gratitude through giveaways: Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in SoCal 

Thanksgiving is a time to gather and celebrate gratitude, often through a shared meal.

As the holiday approaches, organizations across Southern California are helping to provide community members in need with meals, groceries and clothing. Here’s a list of Thanksgiving giveaways this holiday season:

In Los Angeles County, over one million families faced food insecurity as of July 2023, according to USC Dornsife Public Exchange.

A Drive -Thru Food Giveaway will be hosted by Senator Steven Bradford, in collaboration with El Camino College, Friday, Nov. 22. One free frozen turkey per vehicle will be provided from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Items will be distributed at 16007 Crenshaw Blvd. Torrance, CA 90506 and will be on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A Thanksgiving Food Drive event, presented by Doug Chaffee, the Orange County 4th District Supervisor, will take place Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Attendees will receive a $25 value meat voucher to be used at Northgate Market, along with a food box of fruits and vegetables. The event will be held at Sonora High School located at 401 S. Palm St., La Habra, CA 90631 and registration is encouraged.

The Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA will be hosting its 10th Annual Fiesta para La Comunidad. Attendees will be provided with a free Thanksgiving tote and turkey. The event is first come first serve and will take place Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mariachi Plaza at 1831 E 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90033.

TheSIX and over 40 community partners will provide community members with an opportunity to shop at over 40 grocery stops including turkey, ham, sides, desserts and drinks all free of charge. The event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 24th from 12 p.m. 3 p.m. at 1950 Lemon Avenue Long Beach, CA 90806. Registration is encouraged.

Westside Thanksgiving will provide dinner, clothes and groceries to those in need on Thursday, Nov 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at 1645 Corinth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025. No reservations are necessary.

The 9th annual Skidrow Community Thanksgiving, presented by the ANE Foundation, will hand out a free meal, clothing and toiletries, Thursday, Nov 28. The event takes place at 312 East 5th Street Los Angeles, CA 90013 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Sign up here.