These Companies Are Looking to Hire Veterans in Riverside

Recruiters from the public and private sectors will conduct interviews and possibly make tentative job offers Thursday during a Veterans Job Fair in downtown Riverside.

The job fair is focused on unemployed vets and their spouses. The four-hour event is slated to begin at 11 a.m. in the Riverside Municipal Auditorium and will involve 26 entities, according to Loveland, Ohio-based RecruitMilitary, which organized the fair.

These exhibitors are scheduled to be on hand:

ABC Supply, Farmer Boys

First Command Financial Services Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

PepsiCo

Riverside County Department of Human Resources

Ross Stores

San Bernardino County Probation Department

U.S. Census Bureau.

"We are pleased to provide these companies with access to the widest network of highly qualified veteran job candidates, who are looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities," said Tim Best, spokesman for RecruitMiltiary.

In addition to former servicemen and women, National Guard and military reserve personnel, the fair will highlight opportunities for their spouses. RecruitMilitary estimates the number of unemployed or under-employed military spouses nationwide is over 500,000.

In the last two years, the organization has held 10 job fairs in Riverside, with a total of 2,277 attendees and more than 300 exhibitors on hand, officials said.