Thick Smoke From House Fire Rises Over Hawthorne Neighborhood

Thick smoke billowed over a Hawthorne neighborhood Wednesday morning as firefighters battled a house fire.

The fire was reported in the 4700 block of West 136th Street.

Firefighters were forced into defensive mode due to the dangerous structural conditions inside the house.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fire was reported just before 9 a.m. It continued to burn late Wednesday morning.

Firefighters have protected nearby homes from flames.