Thieves use truck to break into family-owned business in Hesperia

A Hesperia business owner said she is fed up after her business has been the victim of a series of burglaries – the latest involving a group of thieves who used a truck to break into her shop.

Surveillance footage captured the moment a truck purposely backed into 760 Discount Tools. At least two hooded thieves are then seen loading the truck with goods from the shop. As the burglary took place, the owner, Fabiola Diaz, watched helplessly from her phone after it alerted her of the break-in.

“(I felt) hopeless because my heart sunk,” Diaz said. “It’s one of those things you ask, ‘What do you do?’ because you are hopeless at home watching everything take place.”

Diaz said 760 Discount Tools has been a family-fun business for years. According to her, the shop has been broken into more than a dozen times.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“I stopped counting after 17 because it became stressful,” the business owner said.

Now, she’s unsure if she wants to continue the business.

“It’s more about safety,” Diaz said. “It’s a family business and even if it wasn’t, it’s about the safety of employees, of them. That’s the last thing I want for them -- to risk their lives for material stuff.”

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department is aware of the burglary and looking for the culprits.