Thousands in SoCal may lose power in potential Public Safety Power Shutoff

Southern California Edison issues a Public Safety Power Shutoff warning, potentially shutting off power for over 73,000 of their customers.

PSPS warnings are issued when weather conditions like strong winds are considered dangerous or pose a risk of wildfire.

The PSPS warning is issued for Wednesday and downgrades to an alert for Thursday.

1.5% of Edison's 5 million customers can potentially be without power, this is how its broken down by county:

Los Angeles County 19124 customers

Orange County 4720 customers

Riverside County 15116 customers

San Bernardino County 16467 customers

Ventura County 18124 customers

For more details and to check an outage status, visit the SoCal Edison website here.