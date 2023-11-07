power outage

Thousands in SoCal may lose power in potential Public Safety Power Shutoff

Edison plans for potential power shutoff for thousands of homes to reduce risk of fire.

Power-shutoffs-weather-SoCal-Edison-October-2019
NBCLA

Southern California Edison issues a Public Safety Power Shutoff warning, potentially shutting off power for over 73,000 of their customers.

PSPS warnings are issued when weather conditions like strong winds are considered dangerous or pose a risk of wildfire.

The PSPS warning is issued for Wednesday and downgrades to an alert for Thursday.

1.5% of Edison's 5 million customers can potentially be without power, this is how its broken down by county:

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Los Angeles County 19124 customers

Orange County 4720 customers

Riverside County 15116 customers

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Road Rage 2 hours ago

Women attacked by road rage driver believe constitutional rights were violated

Investigation 3 hours ago

Restaurant burglaries in Los Angeles have increased, but for thieves there are few consequences

San Bernardino County 16467 customers

Ventura County 18124 customers

For more details and to check an outage status, visit the SoCal Edison website here.

This article tagged under:

power outagesocal edison
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us