Thousands in SoCal may lose power in potential Public Safety Power Shutoff

Southern California Edison issues a Public Safety Power Shutoff warning, potentially shutting off power for over 73,000 of their customers.
PSPS warnings are issued when weather conditions like strong winds are considered dangerous or pose a risk of wildfire.
The PSPS warning is issued for Wednesday and downgrades to an alert for Thursday.
1.5% of Edison's 5 million customers can potentially be without power, this is how its broken down by county:
Los Angeles County 19124 customers
Orange County 4720 customers
Riverside County 15116 customers
San Bernardino County 16467 customers
Ventura County 18124 customers
