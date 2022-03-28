Anaheim

Three Dead in Fiery Crash in Anaheim

The Mercedes then hit a brick wall with so much impact that the car split in half, police said. The car then burst into flames and sheared a fire hydrant.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A single-car crash early Monday morning left three dead in Anaheim, in a gruesome incident under investigation by police.

The crash was so severe that police at first had trouble identifying how many people were inside the car.

According to Anaheim police, a patrol car saw the white Mercedes sedan speeding southbound down Harbor Boulevard just before 2 a.m.

The driver of the car then lost control of the vehicle, and went airborne through the intersection.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Mercedes then hit a brick wall with so much impact that the car split in half, police said. The car then burst into flames and sheared a fire hydrant.

That fire hydrant sent water shooting into powerlines above the street, according to police, energizing the water and causing some explosions.

Speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

Rendering aid was difficult due to the flames in the car, police said. They were able to pull one person out of the car, and they attempted to perform CPR, but the individual did not survive.

Orange County Mar 26

Man Accused in Two Unprovoked Attacks in Anaheim Arrested

Orange County Mar 25

Man Punched at Anaheim Central Library

Orange County Mar 6

Anaheim Police Department Fundraise for Investigator With Brain Tumor

The three occupants of the car all died at the scene, according to police. They are believed to have been young adult men.

The intersection was shut down while police investigated and cleared the wreckage

This article tagged under:

Anaheimfatal crashanaheim police department
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us