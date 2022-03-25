A man accused of sucker-punching an Anaheim Central Library employee was seen on surveillance video attacking and chasing a customer inside a Target store just hours prior.

Surveillance footage shows the moment the man approaches a customer, walks past him, and then comes back to shove him against a cash register.

The man is later seen walking towards the same customer, picking up speed and chasing him throughout the store.

Police on Thursday asked for the public's help tracking down the man who was seen on surveillance video punching the library employee for no apparent reason.

The library attack occurred at about 6:15 p.m. on March 3 at the city's central library, located at 500 W. Broadway, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer.

The employee was walking through the library when the attacker stepped in front of him and hit him, knocking him down, Carringer said.

The victim was knocked unconscious and was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a cut to his head.

The attacker was described by police as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, who is tall with a thin muscular build and weighs about 200 pounds.

He has short hair or is bald and has a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with red drawstrings, light brown pants, white shoes and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap. He may be a transient, as he carried multiple bags of clothing.

Anyone who might have helpful information for investigators was asked to call investigators at 714-765-1583. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.