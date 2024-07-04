La Puente

At least 3 people injured at La Puente fireworks show

One of the pyrotechnic technicians was seriously injured due to a misfire and explosion.

By Missael Soto

At least three people were treated for injuries following a fireworks show mishap in La Puente, according to LASD

The incident took place during a 3rd of July celebration at La Puente Park at 501 N. Glendora Avenue.

"Our hearts are heavy as we share news about the La Puente’s Fortunate Jimenez Fireworks Show. One dedicated pyrotechnic technician was seriously injured due to a misfire and explosion. Two other technicians suffered minor injuries," wrote the City of La Puente on Facebook.

Witnesses at the event told NBC4 that there was a delay, but the fireworks show went on as normal.

