Community Mourns Death of a Mother and Father in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Lynwood

Three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Lynwood.

Many gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil and mourn the deaths of three people.

The incident began in South Gate when a police officer saw what he believed was a catalytic converter theft in progress, the station reported.

That's when the would-be thief fled the scene, prompting a police pursuit.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. to State Street and Tweedy Boulevard in Lynwood, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, who said paramedics rushed two people to a hospital.

One person died at a hospital and two people died at the crash scene, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Century station. The sheriff's department was handling the crash investigation.

The condition of a second hospitalized person was not immediately known.The crash involved multiple vehicles with a person possibly trapped inside a vehicle, according to sources at the scene.