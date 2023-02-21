San Bernardino County

Three More People Arrested in Teen's Shooting Death in Montclair Place Parking Lot

Two 20-year-old men and two teens are under arrest in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in a mall parking lot in San Bernardino County.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Associated Press

Three people were arrested in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in a confrontation outside a San Bernardino County mall that also left a teen hospitalized with stab wounds.

The hospitalized 17-year-old boy recovered and was arrested two days after the Feb. 2 shooting in the parking lot of the Montclair Place mall.

Three additional arrests were announced this week. The Montclair Police Department said detectives served search warrants in Pomona and arrested two 20-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder, gang enhancements and accessory to murder after the fact.

Firearms were seized, police said.

The 15-year-old boy who was killed was identified by family as Omar Espinoza Rivera of Chino. He was a student at Diamond Ranch High School in Pomona who liked to visit the mall, family members said.

A family friend said Omar was walking past the Target at the shopping center when gunfire erupted in the parking lot.

Police have not announced a motive for the fight.

