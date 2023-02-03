Montclair

15-Year-Old Boy Killed in Montclair Shopping Center Parking Lot Shooting

The shooting appeared to stem from fight in the mall that spilled into the Montclair Place parking lot.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Alex Vasquez

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a shopping mall parking lot Thursday in Montclair.

The shooting in the San Bernardino County community was reported at about 8 p.m. outside the Montclair Place shopping center. The shooting might have stemmed from a fight that began inside the mall and spilled outside. 

Yellow police tape blocked off part of the parking lot near a movie theater and book store.

One person was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

No arrests were reported early Friday. 

