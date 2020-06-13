South LA

Three-Vehicle Crash in South LA Sends Four to Hospital

By City News Service

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape
Stock photo/Getty Images

A person was thrown from a vehicle in a crash that hospitalized four people in Vermont Vista in South Los Angeles Saturday.

The three-vehicle collision, which occurred around 9 p.m. at Denver Avenue and West Century Boulevard in the Vermont Vista neighborhood, was much louder than the intermittent fireworks going off in all directions and sounded like dishes smashing, according to a witness.

Three LAFD ambulances were involved in transporting the patients, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 25 mins ago

Eight Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Main Street in Florence

Police Chase 5 hours ago

High Speed Police Chase Ends in Corona Area

As of 9:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers were investigating whether a tire lying along Century Boulevard on the east side of South Hoover Street and another tire, destroyed, on the west side of that intersection -- were from the vehicles involved in the crash.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the patients.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

South LA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us