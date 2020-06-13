Three-Vehicle Crash in South LA Sends Four to Hospital

A person was thrown from a vehicle in a crash that hospitalized four people in Vermont Vista in South Los Angeles Saturday.

The three-vehicle collision, which occurred around 9 p.m. at Denver Avenue and West Century Boulevard in the Vermont Vista neighborhood, was much louder than the intermittent fireworks going off in all directions and sounded like dishes smashing, according to a witness.

Three LAFD ambulances were involved in transporting the patients, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As of 9:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers were investigating whether a tire lying along Century Boulevard on the east side of South Hoover Street and another tire, destroyed, on the west side of that intersection -- were from the vehicles involved in the crash.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the patients.