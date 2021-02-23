Tinhorn Flats Restaurant in Burbank Ordered to Close Over COVID-19 Violations

The Burbank City Council voted unanimously to revoke the business license for the Tinhorn Flats restaurant for violations related to Los Angeles County health orders and violation of the Burbank Municipal Code.

The business, located at 2628 W. Magnolia Blvd., must close, according to Burbank City Attorney Amy Albano, who added that if the restaurant's owners do not comply a lawsuit will be filed and a court order will be sought to close the business.

An attorney for the restaurant said the business has always been in compliance with health orders and does not provide indoor dining or have its staff serve anyone in their outdoor patio.

One of the restaurant's owners said food is placed in to-go containers and disposable cups are used and the restaurant is sanitized and workers wear masks.

Tinhorn Flats had its health permit suspended by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in December for violating health officer orders.

In January the county issued a cease and desist order and later revoked the restaurant's public health permit.