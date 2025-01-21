How Tiptoe the tortoise escaped the Palisades Fire just in time

“Slow and steady.”

That’s the phrase caretaker Caitlin Doran uses to describe Palisades local and internet celebrity Tiptoe the tortoise, and the community she loves so much.

The 23-year-old African Sulcata tortoise was originally given to 7-year-old Doran as a Christmas present. It was the birth of a Palisades icon.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

At the time, he was no larger than the size of a new iPhone. He’s since grown to a whopping 175 lbs and amassed an even more impressive internet following.

Doran, who lives in Marina Del Rey, drove up to the Palisades the morning of the fires after a call from her mother that smoke was spotted in the area.

Tiptoe, who has historically resided in a specially built backyard of Doran’s childhood home – a home that’s now gone – required immediate evacuation.

Several hours later alongside some help, Doran loaded Tiptoe up and escaped the Palisades.

Here's the story of Tiptoe, a beloved tortoise rescued from the Palisades Fire.

“Getting him into the car can be a little bit of a challenge,” Doran said. “But we have a huge dog crate that is awesome, and we loaded him up in there.”

Tiptoe is now safely residing in Marina Del Rey “soaking in the Vitamin D.”

“He’s loving life,” Doran said.

For over a decade, the hulking tortoise has been a beloved sight across the Palisades by neighbors, friends, and visitors alike.

“Tiptoe has been walking the streets of the Palisades since 2010,” Doran said. “When you walk down the street with a tortoise, it's really hard for people to not stop… You kind of have to ask a few questions.”

Tiptoe often made trips to the local YMCA, surrounding public parks, and even several schools.

Various residents also planted flowers or gardens specifically for the tortoise.

“There was a specific lady that lived down the street, Sandra, who would, who would actually break into our backyard to go feed Tiptoe strawberries, any day of the week, anytime,” Doran said. “She needed to go see her Tiptoe, feed her Tiptoe. That was a very special connection.”

Tiptoe is a catalyst for connection, and “the life of the party” among the community, Doran recalled.

“We’d put a little cup on his back, and try to throw a ping pong ball in it, and he's pretty quick, and it's a hard game. My house was definitely a house that we threw so many parties at, and Tiptoe was there for all of them,” Doran said. “He's part of the crew, and he'll be part of the cleanup crew too.”

The family has lived and worked in the area since the 1930s. Both Doran’s parents and grandparents across the street lost their homes, despite their best efforts.

The tortoise has amassed an impressive social media following, clocking 4.6 million followers on Tiktok, 355,000 on Instagram, and 390,000 subscribers on YouTube. Doran says she intends to use her platform to help both her family and her beloved community any way she can.

“I have this platform, and I've been given this opportunity,” Doran said.