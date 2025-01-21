Live updates: Emergency order issued to clear LA wildfire debris

What to Know A red flag warning remains in effect until Tuesday afternoon for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The National Weather Service issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation warning until 10 a.m.

A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) warning signifies life-threatening fire weather conditions, with the potential for rapid fire spread and extreme behavior

The Eaton Fire in the Altadena area was 89-percent contained with an acreage estimate of 14,000.

The Palisades Fire on the LA County coast was 23,700 acres with containment at 63 percent.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

President Trump briefly mentioned the deadly fires in his inaugural address as he took office for a second time in Washington, D.C.

An emergency order issued Tuesday seeks to clear wildfire debris in neighborhoods ahead of winter storms.

Firefighters increase containment of the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire. See below for live updates.