Live updates: Emergency order issued to clear LA wildfire debris

What to Know
- A red flag warning remains in effect until Tuesday afternoon for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
- The National Weather Service issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation warning until 10 a.m.
- A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) warning signifies life-threatening fire weather conditions, with the potential for rapid fire spread and extreme behavior
- The Eaton Fire in the Altadena area was 89-percent contained with an acreage estimate of 14,000.
- The Palisades Fire on the LA County coast was 23,700 acres with containment at 63 percent.
- The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory through 10 p.m. Tuesday.
- President Trump briefly mentioned the deadly fires in his inaugural address as he took office for a second time in Washington, D.C.
- An emergency order issued Tuesday seeks to clear wildfire debris in neighborhoods ahead of winter storms.
Firefighters increase containment of the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire. See below for live updates.