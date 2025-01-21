California Wildfires

Man detained after Griffith Park arson fire held on unrelated charges

Police declined to book the man on suspicion of igniting a small brush fire in Griffith Park Monday - that was quickly extinguished before it threatened any buildings

By Eric Leonard

NBC Universal, Inc.

The LAPD said Tuesday a man arrested by officers after a small brush fire burned in Griffith Park was booked on unrelated warrants, and there was not enough probable cause to hold him on suspicion of starting the fire.

Kevin A. Calderon, 26, was detained by officers about a mile from the scene of the fire and was being held on two misdemeanor warrants.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

California Wildfires 22 hours ago

Person detained in connection with small brush fire in Griffith Park

California Wildfires Jan 20

Griffith Park closed with extreme fire risk in Los Angeles forecast

"Not enough probable cause was established to arrest for arson," the LAPD said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Prosecutors had not yet considered Tuesday whether or not there was enough evidence to file a charge related to the fire.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday on a hillside below the Griffith Observatory on a day when a red flag warning was issued for parts of LA County.

It burned about a quarter-acre of brush before it was extinguished by LA City Park Rangers and LAFD firefighters with the assistance of a water-dropping helicopter. No buildings were threatened or damaged.

Authorities said eyewitnesses in the area saw a man close to the hillside where the fire started, snapped photos, and shared the photos with police.

"They were able to give us a picture of the suspect that they took," said Park Rangers Chief Joe Losorelli.

Patrol officers from the LAPD's Northeast Division quickly detained Calderon on Kenmore Ave. south of Franklin, and said he matched the description from the witnesses and the photo.

Arson investigators from the LAFD were at the scene of the arrest, where authorities said they found 2 items that could be related to the fire.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresLAPDWildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us