The LAPD said Tuesday a man arrested by officers after a small brush fire burned in Griffith Park was booked on unrelated warrants, and there was not enough probable cause to hold him on suspicion of starting the fire.

Kevin A. Calderon, 26, was detained by officers about a mile from the scene of the fire and was being held on two misdemeanor warrants.

"Not enough probable cause was established to arrest for arson," the LAPD said.

Prosecutors had not yet considered Tuesday whether or not there was enough evidence to file a charge related to the fire.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday on a hillside below the Griffith Observatory on a day when a red flag warning was issued for parts of LA County.

It burned about a quarter-acre of brush before it was extinguished by LA City Park Rangers and LAFD firefighters with the assistance of a water-dropping helicopter. No buildings were threatened or damaged.

Authorities said eyewitnesses in the area saw a man close to the hillside where the fire started, snapped photos, and shared the photos with police.

"They were able to give us a picture of the suspect that they took," said Park Rangers Chief Joe Losorelli.

Patrol officers from the LAPD's Northeast Division quickly detained Calderon on Kenmore Ave. south of Franklin, and said he matched the description from the witnesses and the photo.

Arson investigators from the LAFD were at the scene of the arrest, where authorities said they found 2 items that could be related to the fire.