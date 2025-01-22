Pacific Palisades

Couple that lost home to Palisades Fire unable to get FEMA assistance after identity is stolen

By Robert Kovacik and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family that lost everything to the Palisades Fire has been victimized – this time by a fraudster who filed a FEMA claim on their property after stealing their identity.

Stefan and Judy Zweig are navigating the loss of their Pacific Palisades home following the fire. It’s where they say they raised their children and where they wanted to spend the rest of their lives.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“It was perfect for us, it was perfect,” Stefan said.

Amid their loss, Stefan, who is a doctor and USC professor, went to apply for disaster relief this week but was given the unsettling news that his identity was stolen. The individual or group behind the theft filed for disaster assistance already under his name.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“The man actually said to me, ‘I had five fraud cases yesterday,’” Judy said. “And if one agent had five cases in one day, that means that this is a problem that FEMA needs to address.”

Until an investigation into the fraud is complete, the Zweig family is not able to receive assistance from the agency.

NBC4 has reached out to FEMA regarding fraud cases. The organization has not returned our request for comment.

This article tagged under:

Pacific Palisades
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us