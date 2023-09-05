Torched cars prompt arson investigation in Long Beach

Arson investigators are searching for a person they believe may be connected to a string of car fires in Long Beach.

In the last two weeks, five cars were set ablaze in fires that have taken place mainly inside parking structures, according to Jake Heflin, a Public Information Officer with the Long Beach Fire Department. The latest fire was reported Tuesday morning at a parking structure on Cedar Avenue, inside the Camden Harbor View Apartments’ garage.

Investigators believe all five car fires are connected because they were are all set in garages and in close proximity to each other.

“It makes me extremely uneasy,” said Kimberly Lewis, who lives in Long Beach.” All the residents here are uneasy. Every time you hear the fire alarm, it’s almost like PTSD.”

Law enforcement officials released an image of a man they described as a person of interest in the case. They emphasized that he is not considered a suspect, but investigators are interested in speaking with him to learn what he may know about the fires.

Anyone who may know the individual or who has information on the fires is asked to contact the Long Beach Fire Department’s Arson unit at 562-591-7631.