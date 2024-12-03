Torrance

Torrance police officer involved in shooting: PD

Police have not disclosed what led up to the shooting.

By Karla Rendon

Police in Torrance respond to an officer-involved shooting on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
A shooting involving a Torrance police officer is under investigation, the department announced on Monday.

The shooting was reported sometime before 6:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Oregon Court. The Torrance Police Department said officers were called to the area for a “suspicious circumstances call” prior to the shooting.

Details on what led up to the incident were not disclosed. The department did not say if officers opened fire or if the individual in question is who shot a firearm.

It’s unclear if any injuries occurred in the confrontation. Police did not disclose the name of the officer who took part in the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Torrance police at 310-328-3456, case No. 240045785.

