Torrance Siblings Fight a Rare Form of Brain Cancer Together

Torrance siblings Noah, 6, and Kalea Avery, 8, are fighting a rare form of brain cancer for a second time.

The siblings were diagnosed with medulloblastoma in 2018, just two weeks apart.

In 2019, the kids finished treatment, but they both relapsed. Noah’s cancer came back in October, and Kalea’s this past May.

However, last week, the Avery’s received good news -- Kalea is cancer free. She will be starting a high dose chemotherapy and stem cell treatment on Tuesday.

Noah is also on the road to recovery and is scheduled to complete his treatment early next year.

To celebrate the sibling’s resilience and recovery, nearly 60 cars drove past the Avery’s Torrance home July 16. Passengers and drivers held signs and wore superhero masks and costumes to encourage the sibling’s fighting attitude.

“Our children are the true superheroes in this. The way they carry themselves, the way they have been so resilient, the way they support each other. That’s where we have gotten our strength from,” Nohea Avery said.

The family has received tremendous support from the community as they have been in and out of the hospital over the past two years.

“Without the support of our friends, family and community there’s no way we would have been able to get through this. The support we have had is invaluable and the love we have received is amazing,” Duncan Avery said.

The Avery’s have set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of treatment, and you can follow the sibling’s fight on Instagram @fight.like.the.averys.