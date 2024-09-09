The Airport Fire that broke out in Trabuco Canyon in Orange County grew to burn nearly 700 acres Monday afternoon, prompting evacuation orders for those who live in the area.

The mandatory evacuation order affects those in Robinson Ranch and Trabuco Highlands communities.

Due to "a potential threat to life and/or property," evacuation warnings were also issued in Robinson Ranch, Rose Canyon Road, Trabuco Creek Road, Trabuco Canyon Road, Trabuco Oaks Drive, Joplin Loop and Cook's Corner.

More detailed evacuation information can be found here.

Firefighters responded to the brush fire after it was first reported at around 1:15 p.m. on Trabuco Creek Road near an airport, according to the OC Fire Authority.

https://twitter.com/OCFireAuthority/status/1833251253754990648

More than 40 units of firefighters attacked the fire from ground and air, the OC Fire Authority said.

Engine strike teams, hand crews, dozers, helicopters and fixed wing aircraft were deployed to put out the flames.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area so firefighters can respond and work safely.