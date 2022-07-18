Travel Alert Issued in Two Mexican States After Arrest of Cartel Kingpin

The United States Embassy in Mexico has issued a warning to its citizens about possible clashes between criminal groups and authorities in Sonora and Sinaloa that could break out as a response to the arrest of Rafael Caro Quintero, one of the most wanted drug trafficking leaders in Mexico.

The U.S. government also warned of a possible increase in security in both Sinaloa and Sonora.

In a statement, the embassy reported that, pending the presence of Mexican authorities in both states, its citizens in Mexico must maintain a high level of vigilance and low profile, as well as monitor local media.

Previously, the U.S. government had placed Sonora in a level 3 travel recommendation, under the message of “reconsider the trip due to crime and kidnappings"; meanwhile Sinaloa was classified at level 4.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mexican authorities detained Rafael Caro Quintero in San Simón, Sinaloa, on July 15.

He is linked to the 1985 murder of Enrique Camarena, a DEA agent.

During the operation to capture Quintero, a military helicopter crashed near Los Mochis, killing 14 people on board. The cause of the accident has not been disclosed.