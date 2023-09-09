First Alert Forecast

Tropical storm off Pacific Ocean to blame for SoCal's humidity

Humid conditions and even the chance for some drizzle are in store for the region.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tropical storm brewing in the Pacific Ocean is impacting Southern California’s forecast, making for humid conditions through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Jova, which downgraded from its hurricane status, is not expected to make landfall anywhere but its impact will still be felt in SoCal. Clouds are streaming into the region because of the storm, so is that feeling of slight mugginess that will follow through early next week.

“It is a tropical storm, no longer a hurricane, weakening as it makes its progression towards the northwest and it is streaming in some of those clouds and the outer bands of it, bringing us the humidity,” NBC4 Meteorologist Shanna Mendiola said.

With increased cloud coverage and humidity, mountain areas may experience thunderstorms while the rest of the region could get some rain Sunday.

“We’ll get a chance of drizzle and light rain before lunchtime and then in the afternoon, we expect those clouds to start to clear and the skies to start to get a little sunnier for your later portion of the day,” Mendiola said.

In addition to the rain chance and mugginess, Tropical Storm Jova will also make conditions at the coast potentially dangerous. Large swells are expected off the coast, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a high surf advisory for Ventura and Los Angeles County beaches.

“We’re talking about 5-to 8-foot sets, so just imagine those waves really high,” Mendiola warned. She added there are risks of dangerous rip currents in the waters, as well.

Clouds are expected to linger through Monday but conditions are forecasted to clear Tuesday and beyond.

