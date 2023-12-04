Truck crane arm falls on garage and crushes part of house in Loma Linda

A truck crane being used to make utility repairs toppled onto a Loma Linda home Friday in a frightening moment for a resident who was inside the house.

The arm of the crane fell on top of a garage and crushed about half of the house that Debra Harper and her husband Percy have owned for more than 35 years.

"So I stood up to go to my laptop and just heard this tremendous, 'Boom! Crash!'" Debra Harper said.

Fortunately, she was not in the area of the house most heavily damaged by the fallen crane.

"I went to the front door, and that's when I saw this truck lying front of our driveway," Harper said.

The crane arm crushed the garage, fell through two bedrooms and landed on the backyard fence. One of the bedrooms has a crib in which the couple's 2-year-old grandson sleeps when he visits.

No one else was in the house at the time. Husband Percy Harper was at St. Marks Missionary Baptist Church in San Bernardino, where he is a pastor.

"The great relief was finding out that no one was actually hurt," he said.

Percy Harper said it appeared repairs were being made to a transformer before the crane fell. Details about why the crane fell were not immediately available. NBCLA has reached out to SoCal Edison for comment.