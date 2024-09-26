Lithium ion batteries catch fire in truck crash near Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro

Firefighters and a hazardous materials team responded to a rollover crash and fire involving a big rig carrying lithium ion batteries Thursday near the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro.

There were no injuries reported in the crash early Thursday afternoon near the busy shipping port. Details about what led to the rollover were not immediately available.

Traffic was backing up on and near the bridge.

Flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the shipping container on the trailer of the truck, which was on its side in the 900 block of North Seaside Avenue.

There were reports of one battery exploding, the LA Fire Department said.

LAFD Alert-Update #SanPedro Vehicle Rollover with Hazardous Materials 940 N Seaside Av MAP: https://t.co/ZFd4vTz5Aw FS40; DETAILS: https://t.co/uXgdfL1ThP — LAFD 🔥 (@LAFD) September 26, 2024

"Firefighters have created a large perimeter around the site and are in the defensive mode (keeping their distance with hose lines for protection)," the LAFD said.

No evacuations were ordered early Thursday afternoon.

The 47 Freeway was closed east of Ferry Street.

