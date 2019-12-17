Truck Fire Closes Four Lanes of Southbound 405 Freeway

A big rig hauling hay caught fire Tuesday and prompted the closure of four southbound lanes of the San Diego (405) Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass.

The fire was reported at 12:30 p.m. near Getty Center Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters worked to extinguish the smoldering fire and the effort continued for about an hour.

According to the CHP, the Nos 2 through 5 lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

Around 2:35 p.m., the CHP announced that one of the closed lanes had been reopened.

The rest of the lanes were reopened around 4:45 p.m., the CHP reported.