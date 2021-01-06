Trump Supporters Rally In Downtown LA as Congress Debates Election

As Congress convened in Washington to certify the results of the presidential election, dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in front of Los Angeles City Hall Wednesday.

Holding flags and carrying signs reading "Stop the Steal," members of the group stood along Spring Street while others circled the area in their vehicles.

Organizers of the event said 15 "patriotic organizations" were taking part in the demonstration "to demand the integrity and justice of the Nov. 3 election."

Trump has vociferously insisted that voter fraud led to his defeat in the election to Democrat Joe Biden, though his multiple legal challenges in various states have been rejected due to lack of evidence. Officials in states across the country, including the Republican election officials in the battleground state of Georgia, have flatly denied any impropriety in the election.

Photos: Trump, Supporters Rally in DC Over Electoral Votes Count

Hundreds of Trump supporters rallied in Washington, D.C., Wednesday as Congress met, and the president spoke to the crowd. Following Trump's speech, hundreds of people in the crowd stormed the Capitol Mall, prompting evacuations of some buildings and forcing a lockdown of the Senate and House chambers.

Things were much calmer in downtown Los Angeles, with police reporting no disturbances and saying the gathering was peaceful.

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to protest the congressional certification of Biden’s election win, prompting a lockdown of the U.S. Capitol.

The anti-Trump group Refuse Fascism plans to hold a protest of its own in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m., the group plans to unfurl a banner over the Harbor (110) Freeway at Seventh Street, proclaiming, "Trump Lost! Fascists Get Out!"