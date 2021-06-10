Tujunga Man Faces Multiple Charges After Killing Man Who Intervened Attack on Ex-Girlfriend

A man from Tujunga that was arrested has now been charged with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and gunning down a man who tried to intervene to help the woman.

Shane Winfield Rayment of Tujunga faces charges of "murder, kidnapping, criminal threats, wounding a girlfriend, first degree residential burglary with a person present and possession of a firearm by a criminal" according to a press release.

On June 6, Rayment went to the North Hollywood home where his ex-girlfriend was staying and fought with her.

Roberto Conjeo Flete, a 42-year-old man, tried to intervene and was fatally shot by Rayment as he escaped with the woman.

"It is especially tragic when a good Samaritan becomes a victim," Gascón said. “I send my condolences to his family. Mr. Fletes will always be remembered for his heroic actions on behalf of another."

The arraignment for Rayment is scheduled for June 10.