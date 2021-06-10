tujunga

Tujunga Man Faces Multiple Charges After Killing Man Who Intervened Attack on Ex-Girlfriend

The arraignment for Rayment is scheduled for June 10.

By Lorena Bourdevaire Casillas

Prison cells
Giles Clarke/Getty Images

A man from Tujunga that was arrested has now been charged with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and gunning down a man who tried to intervene to help the woman.

Shane Winfield Rayment of Tujunga faces charges of "murder, kidnapping, criminal threats, wounding a girlfriend, first degree residential burglary with a person present and possession of a firearm by a criminal" according to a press release.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

North Hollywood Jun 9

Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping of Ex-Girlfriend and Shooting Death of a Man Who Intervened

sexual assault May 15

Police Seek Additional Victims of Man Sentenced for Lewd Acts With Minors

On June 6, Rayment went to the North Hollywood home where his ex-girlfriend was staying and fought with her.

Roberto Conjeo Flete, a 42-year-old man, tried to intervene and was fatally shot by Rayment as he escaped with the woman.

"It is especially tragic when a good Samaritan becomes a victim," Gascón said. “I send my condolences to his family. Mr. Fletes will always be remembered for his heroic actions on behalf of another."

The arraignment for Rayment is scheduled for June 10.

This article tagged under:

tujungashootingNorth Hollywoodkidnapping
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us