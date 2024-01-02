Two brothers arrested in connection with violent purse robbery, assault at Industry Costco

Two brothers were behind bars on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a woman's purse in the parking lot of an Industry Costco store, then repeatedly punching the victim in the face while she was being dragged by the suspects' vehicle as she tried to recover the bag.

David Morrison, 38, and Andrew Morrison, 34, were both arrested Thursday in connection with the robbery and assault, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 outside the Costco in the 17500 block of Castleton Street, according to the sheriff's department.

Sheriff's officials said the victim suffered facial and head trauma during the violent robbery, leaving her hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The Morrison brothers were arrested in Diamond Bar. Sheriff's officials said detectives recovered evidence including personal property belonging to the victim.

David Morrison was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, while Andrew Morrison's bail was set at $600,000, according to jail records.

Sheriff's officials said investigators were working to determine if the pair have been involved in any other recent robberies in the San Gabriel Valley area.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LASD Major Crimes Bureau at 562-946-7187.