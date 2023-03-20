2 Hospitalized in Panorama City Apartment Fire

A fire that damaged a Panorama City apartment complex Monday morning left two people hospitalized.

The fire at the four-story building was reported early Monday in the 9000 block of North Tobias Avenue in the San Fernando Valley community. About 100 firefighters responded to the scene, where smoke was billowing from apartment windows and balconies.

The fire was knocked down at about 8:15 a.m.

Five people were treated at the scene for injuries. Two people were hospitalized, but details about their conditions were not immediately available.

At least five units in the 200-unit complex were destroyed.

Details about a cause of the fire were not available.