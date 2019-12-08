car crash

Two Injured, One Critically, After Ferrari Rollover Crash on PCH

The passenger suffered severe injuries, including a broken spine and head trauma.

Two people were injured Saturday, one critically, when a Ferrari rolled over on Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades.

The crash was reported at 6:32 p.m. in the 17300 block of West Pacific Coast Highway near Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

The man that was driving complained of pain, but the passenger, a woman, suffered severe injuries, including a broken spine and head trauma. Both were transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. 

At least one person was trapped inside the vehicle and firefighters used the jaws of life to free them, Prange said.

