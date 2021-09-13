Two Men Arrested on Suspicion of $100k Jewelry Theft in Riverside Mall

Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing over $100,000 in jewelry from a department store at a Riverside mall, police said Monday.

Adan Martinez-Carvajal, 23, of Upland and Melchor Roquin Cabalar, 22, of West Covina, were both arrested for grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, and burglary.

The pair were booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center and later released on $10,000 bail.⁣

Police received reports of a jewelry theft at the Galleria at Tyler, located at the 1200 block of Galleria at Tyler, inside a JC Penney on Sept. 8 at approximately 11:10 a.m.

Two male suspects allegedly entered the department store, smashed the locked glass display counters using sledgehammers and stole gold jewelry with an estimated value of $170,000, police said.

The two then allegedly fled the scene in the direction of a residential neighborhood behind the mall.

Police quickly located the suspects, who were allegedly discarding items into a trashcan, and took them into custody, police said.

The stolen jewelry was found inside their getaway vehicle, which was parked nearby.⁣

Martinez-Carvajal and Cabalar are also wanted in connection with nine other crimes similar to this one in Riverside that they allegedly committed in Las Vegas, Bakersfield, Victorville, Montclair, and West Covina, according to police.⁣

Detectives ask anyone with additional information to contact Detective Dan Macias at 951-826-5396 or DMacias@RiversideCA.Gov

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department's mobile app "Submit a Tip" feature while referencing report number 210024774.