Two Men Dead After Shooting in Hollywood Following Fight

Two men are dead after a shooting took place in Hollywood after a fight broke out Sunday morning.

Police received calls just after midnight Sunday that a shooting had occurred at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

When police responded they found two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

According to authorities, the two men were part of a group when a fight broke out with two other men. One of them took out a gun and began shooting. Two men fled the scene.

Police are still investigating the scene and are trying to located the two men involved in the shooting.

The identities of the two men who died are unknown.